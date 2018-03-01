Dalton High School cancels Thursday classes after teacher arrested for firing gun in classroom

Classes have been canceled Thursday at Dalton High School after a scary situation on Wednesday.

A teacher was charged with barricading himself in a classroom, then reportedly firing a gun. Cell phone video showed the chaos in the halls of Dalton High School on Wednesday as students and staff rushed to get out of the building.

It all started when Social Studies teacher Jesse Davidson reportedly refused to let anyone in his classroom. When the principal came to unlock the door, he heard a gunshot. The bullet went through the window.

Eventually, a school resource officer got Davidson to surrender. According to officials, he brought a .38 caliber revolver inside his computer case.

Davidson is facing several charges including aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds and terroristic threats.

