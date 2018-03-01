24 people impacted after multi-unit apartment fire in Norcross

An overnight apartment fire has damaged eight units and impacted approximately 24 people on Chase Lane in Norcross.

The American Red Cross Disaster Action team responded to the Summit at Dawson Apartments around 3 a.m. Thursday. The Red Cross will be providing immediate emergency needs like food, clothing, lodging and replacement medications.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

