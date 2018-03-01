East Coweta HS student brings loaded gun to school

An East Coweta High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded 9mm handgun to school.

His fellow students tell CBS46, right before the 17-year-old was arrested, he was showing the gun off to his classmates in the cafeteria.

Moments after that, the principal received a tip about the gun being in school, and school resource officers swiftly dealt with the situation.

Later, the house where the boy lives with his parents was raided by Coweta County deputies.

They searched throughout the evening for any additional evidence that may point to a larger concern.

Right now, school officials believe only one other student was the target of a threat, and not the student body at large.

Parents received this e-mail from the school:

