East Coweta HS student in custody after bringing gun to school

An East Coweta High School student is in custody after authorities found a handgun in his possession.

Authorities say the gun was recovered by school officials and resource officer.

At this time, it is believed no threats to any student or school personnel was ever made. The school was placed on lockdown down for twenty-five minutes while an investigation was conducted.

The student is currently being interviewed at the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

