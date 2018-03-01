"DeKalb Elementary" nominated for Oscar

DeKalb Elementary is short film about a bookkeeper at a DeKalb school who engaged with a gunman.

The film replays the moment when Michael Hill walked into McNair Learning Academy holding an AK-47. Antoinette Tuff sprung into action and became a hero that day.

Tuff is now an in demand professional speaker who travels to schools to speak to children about her experience and to teach them how to have compassion for others.

Tuff gives out scholarships to kids all over the world and has a mentoring program.

The Academy Awards ceremony is March 4.

