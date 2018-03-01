Tracking food poisoning through social media

Food poisoning is not a term you want to see when you’re going online to check out restaurant reviews. But health officials in some cities around the country are now using computer programs to search for complaints of foodborne illnesses on social media sites.

Officials review the claims, and, in some cases document outbreaks.

In this Consumer Reports piece, Better Call Harry explains how you should follow up if you believe you were served something that made you sick.

