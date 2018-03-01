February 2018 warmest on record in Atlanta

February ended up being the warmest on record for Atlanta with an overall average temperature of 57.3 degrees.

The average temperature for February is usually about 47 degrees, typically making it the third-coldest month of the year.

The previous warmest February on record for Atlanta was 56.1, which was set last year.

Warmest February's in Atlanta

57.3 in 2018 56.1 in 2017 54.9 in 1927 54.8 in 1890 54.6 in 1990

Near-record number of 70-degree-days

Our record heat in February was no doubt helped by several days when the temperature reached 70 degrees. Since the average high temperature for February is typically in the 50s, each day we hit 70 was a day well-above average.

There were nine total 70-degree-days in February, which was only four days shy of a record itself. We typically only see three 70-degree-days each February.

Most of February above average

When looking at the entire month of February, only three days were below average, with one day right at average. Every other day in February was above average in Atlanta, including 10 days when it was at least 15 degrees above average.

Daily records

Five daily heat records were set in Atlanta for February, including four record high days, and one day where we saw a record maximum low temperature.

