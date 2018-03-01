Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach - CBS46 News

Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:20 PM EST2018-03-02 00:20:41 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...
    The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.More >
    The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.More >

  • Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-03-02 00:19:26 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >

  • Former Tennessee school bus driver convicted in fatal crash

    Former Tennessee school bus driver convicted in fatal crash

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-03-02 00:15:01 GMT
    (Erin O. Smith/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Johnthony Walker testifies during his trial in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Chattanooga, Tenn. Walker, a Tennessee school b...(Erin O. Smith/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Johnthony Walker testifies during his trial in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Chattanooga, Tenn. Walker, a Tennessee school b...
    Former Tennessee school bus driver found guilty of six counts of criminally negligent homicide in wreck that killed six children.More >
    Former Tennessee school bus driver found guilty of six counts of criminally negligent homicide in wreck that killed six children.More >
    •   

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Equifax said Thursday that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had significantly less personal information stolen.

The company says the additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver's license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted. Attackers were unable to get the state where the license was issued, the date of issuance or its expiration date.

In total, roughly 147.9 million Americans have been impacted by Equifax's data breach. It remains the largest data breach of personal information in history.

The company says they were able to find the additional 2.4 million Americans by cross referencing names with partial driver's license numbers using both internal and external data sources. These Americans were not found in the original breach because Equifax had focused its investigation on those with Social Security numbers impacted. Individuals with stolen Social Security numbers are generally more at risk for identity theft because of how prolific Social Security numbers are used in identity verification.

Equifax Inc. says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.

For a free copy of your Experian Credit Report, click here.

Copyright 2018  WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Connect with CBS46