Passengers unaware of past problems with metro Atlanta bus service

One month after CBS46 exposed a metro Atlanta bus service operating illegally, they’re back in business.

A bus traveling from New York unloaded passengers at a shopping center on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, where Wanda Travel is now operating.

“This is my last trip. I won’t be taking it again. Too uncomfortable,” said a passenger.

In February, DeKalb County busted the business at a different location on Chamblee Tucker Road for operating without a proper license in an area not zoned for buses. So Wanda Travel is now doing business in the city of Chamblee. City officials tell CBS46 they obtained an occupational tax certificate and are operating in an area zoned for buses.

Most passengers were unaware of Wanda Travel's past problems.

“Oh wow! I didn’t know that. I probably won’t travel with them knowing that now,” said passenger Angela Frances.

The buses CBS46 checked in the fleet were properly licensed by the federal government. However, records show that one bus had been involved in two crashes in the past 24 months.

“There are no seat belts, there’s no nothing on there. It’s only $27, so that’s why everybody takes the bus,” said a passenger.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.