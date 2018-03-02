Suspect in custody after shooting at off-duty officer in Atlanta

A man was arrested following a shooting in the Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta late Thursday.

The incident occurred outside in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department said there was an altercation between two tattoo parlors. During the altercation, a man was shot in his left thigh, according to authorities, who added that he was privately taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the shooter was chased by an off-duty officer, who witnessed the incident, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect shot at the off-duty officer multiple times during the chase.

The officer was not injured.

The shooter was eventually captured and taken into custody. He has not yet been identified by authorities.

