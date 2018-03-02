Brad Clement, man accused of concealing death of Iraq War veteran Chase Massner due in court Friday

The friend accused of burying an Iraq War veteran’s body under the deck of a Kennesaw home is due in court on Friday in Cobb County.

Brad Clement will again ask a judge to let him out on bail. Not long ago Clement had a bond hearing, but prosecutors handed over evidence to Clement’s attorney that was so significant that Clement’s attorney asked for more time for another bond hearing.

It will be interesting to see how Clement’s attorneys react to having CBS46 in the courtroom because much of the hearing last time was devoted to Clement’s attorneys arguing why they thought we shouldn’t have our cameras in the courtroom.

They claimed we didn’t submit paperwork properly and didn’t give the defense proper notice of our intent to be there.

However, the judge granted us permission to be in the courtroom.

Canines found 26-year-old Chase Massner’s remains in the backyard of a money once owned by Clement. He admitted all along that he was the last person to see Massner back in March of 2014.

Clement has been charged with concealing the death of another and making a false statement.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.