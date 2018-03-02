New rules at Hartsfield-Jackson international Airport go into effect Friday

Changes go into effect at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday, changed that tighten down the window of access to public areas.

If you’ve been to the airport lately, you can’t miss all the construction in the drop off areas outside ticketing. That’s part of the reason for the new hours of operation.

Starting on Friday, some of the public areas of the airport will be off-limits to the general public between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. We’re talking about bother terminals, Domestic and International, the Sky Train, the Rental Car Center and the parking decks.

The exception is if you’re a ticketed passenger of if you’re there to meet or assist a passenger. Besides trying to clear out space for all the construction workers who are helping to build the giant new canopy and other projects, the idea is also to improve safety and security, according to airport officials.

It will also allow cleaning crews to more easily clean the high-volume public areas.

The airport hasn’t said this, but it also means the public areas will no longer be an option for the homeless looking for a place to sleep.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.