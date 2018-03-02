State Senate passes bill that could stall creation of City of Eagle's Landing

The proposal to create a new city of Eagle’s Landing out of the city of Stockbridge may have run into some trouble.

State senators passed a bill late Wednesday night that requires new cities to be at least three miles away from existing cities. It also calls for them to provide at least five out of 11 designated services for people who live there.

The bill could stall plans to create Eagle’s Landing.

“It was a culmination of some of the sentiments I’ve seen in at least our body wanting to make sure we took a breath before we created too many more cities and sat back and thought about it, so we put back in the bill the processes that existed before 2005,” said Vidalia Republican Blake Tillery.

“I think there’s enough momentum there, where this body realizes that it’s the wrong thing to do to try to take away land from another city only to annex them into another city,” said Stockbridge democrat Emanuel Jones.

The Senate Bill moves to a House committee for discussion.

