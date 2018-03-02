Dalton High School students expected back in class Friday after teacher arrested for reportedly firing gun on campus

Students are expected back at Dalton High School on Friday two days after police say a teacher brought a gun to school and fired off a shot in the classroom.

As students prepare to return to school on Friday, we’re learning from police about this teacher’s bizarre behavior in the past, leaving us to ask: How much was the school aware?

Social Studies teacher Jesse Davidson waived his first court appearance Thursday after police said he holed himself up in a classroom Wednesday and fired a shot inside the building.

No students were hit, but cellphone video from inside the school showed students running out of the building.

We went looking into Davidson’s past, and it turns out he’s had at least two previous run-ins with police just in the last two years. Perhaps the most alarming incident happened in 2016.

Record show Davidson claimed to have had a woman killed, but police could never prove the story was at all accurate, calling him depressed and delusional. And the in 2017 he was reported missing but was found soon thereafter.

Yet, despite all of that, students were pretty stunned to learn he would bring a gun to campus.

A motive has still not yet been determined.

