Gwinnett County PD investigating homicide on Phil Niekro Parkway

Gwinnett County police are on the hunt for a man who they believe killed the mother of his children at a home on Phil Niekro Parkway near Beaver Run Road in unincorporated Norcross.

Perth Earl, 39, is wanted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Officers responded at about 2 a.m. Friday after getting a call from someone from outside Gwinnett County who had information of a domestic dispute at the home. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the ground level of the home.

Police have identified her as Angela Burnett, 37.

Burnett's three children were upstairs at the time of the murder -- two young children and a 20-year-old with special needs. Police do not believe they saw the incident.

According to police, Earl is the father of the victim's two younger children. They believe he might have fled the state. The children are currently in the care of relatives, police said.

Anyone with information on Earl's whereabouts is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

