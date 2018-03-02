Report: Rick Ross hospitalized, on 'form of life support'

Rick Ross has been hospitalized in Miami and is on "a form of life support," according to TMZ.

He was rushed to a hospital after a 911 caller said he was unresponsive, according to the report, which adds that he's getting treatment in the cardiac unit.

Last year, Ross sat down with CBS46's Sharon Reed to discuss a range of topics.

Click here to watch part 1 of the interview.

Click here to watch part 2 of the interview.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.