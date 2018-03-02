Man hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

Man hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed in DeKalb County Friday night.

The incident occurred on Covington Highway and I-285.

The driver remained at the scene and had to be taken to the hospital for injuries, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The victim was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46