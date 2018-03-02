Man hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County

Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed in DeKalb County Friday night.

The incident occurred on Covington Highway and I-285.

The driver remained at the scene and had to be taken to the hospital for injuries, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The victim was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.