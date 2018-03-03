Weekend entrance ramp closures on SR 400, I-285 - CBS46 News

Weekend entrance ramp closures on SR 400, I-285

By WGCL Digital Team
SANDY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -

Motorists will be met with detours traveling from SR 400 to westbound 285 over the weekend as GDOT crews work on roadway improvements.

The SR 400 northbound ramp to I-285 westbound will be closed. Signs in the area will lead motorists to a new route. 

Crews will be setting temporary concrete barriers and stripe the interchange ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternative routes include:

  • Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound to I-285 westbound should continue on SR 400 northbound and exit at Abernathy Road to Sandy Springs.
  • Motorists should take the entrance ramp to SR 400 southbound on Abernathy Road, then exit to I-285 westbound.

For project updates, visit 511ga.org.

