Weekend entrance ramp closures on SR 400, I-285

Motorists will be met with detours traveling from SR 400 to westbound 285 over the weekend as GDOT crews work on roadway improvements.

The SR 400 northbound ramp to I-285 westbound will be closed. Signs in the area will lead motorists to a new route.

Crews will be setting temporary concrete barriers and stripe the interchange ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternative routes include:

Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound to I-285 westbound should continue on SR 400 northbound and exit at Abernathy Road to Sandy Springs.

Motorists should take the entrance ramp to SR 400 southbound on Abernathy Road, then exit to I-285 westbound.

For project updates, visit 511ga.org.

