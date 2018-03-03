Police continue search for missing nine-year-old

Solomon Toney and Calvin Jerinigan have not been seen since Friday. (Source: Family)

Police are continuing their search efforts to find nine-year-old Solomon Toney.

Authorities say he ran away from his Battle Forest Drive home in Decatur.

He was last seen Friday at several locations in Tucker with Calvin Jernigan, who also ran away with Toney but was located Saturday.

Solomon is 4' 11", has brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jogger pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information, contact DeKalb County Police Special Victim's Unit at (770) 724-7710.

