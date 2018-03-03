Police continue search for missing nine-year-old

Authorities believe both boys ran away from their Battle Forest Drive home in Decatur.More >
One month after CBS46 exposed a metro Atlanta bus service operating illegally, they’re back in business.More >
DeKalb Elementary is short film about a bookkeeper at a DeKalb school who engaged with a gunman.More >
After a 6-1 vote to give themselves a raise, DeKalb County commissioners are now feeling the heat.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
Changes went into effect at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday -- changes that tighten down the public's window of access to certain areas.More >
Rick Ross has been hospitalized in Miami and is on "a form of life support," according to TMZ.More >
