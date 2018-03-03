Police searching for missing juveniles

Solomon Toney and Calvin Jerinigan have not been seen since Friday. (Source: Family)

Police are searching for nine-year-old Solomon Toney and Calvin Jerinigan.

Authorities believe both boys ran away from their Battle Forest Drive home in Decatur.

They were last seen Friday at several locations in Tucker.

Solomon is 4' 11", has brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jogger pants and gray shoes.

Calvin is 4' 11" and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jogger pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information, contact DeKalb County Police Special Victim's Unit at (770) 724-7710.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.