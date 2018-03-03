Students learn about joining the workforce at Sport for Good Youth workshops

Students from Westside High School spent the morning preparing for the work force.

About 40 students met at the Families First Community Resource Center in northwest Atlanta to learn about skills needed to be successful at work. Many of them have not yet had a job.

Students took a survey to find out their strengths before joining workshops focused on accountability, time management, conflict resolution and customer service.

Next week students will have the opportunity to interview for a food service position in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I'm going to take it a step further and next Saturday, have them come into the stadium and we're going to put them through an interviewing process and evaluate them, and make sure they're comfortable being in the environment," said Concentrics Restaurants Owner Todd Rushing.

The invite-only event was put on by Laureus Foundation Sport for Good, and organization dedicated to strengthening Atlanta's youth.

