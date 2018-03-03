Family searching for young boy who ran away from home

A Clayton County family and police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from Friday afternoon.

Jayln Alford was last seen at 3:35 p.m. after leaving his home on the 1200 block of Jasmine Way.

A family member found a note stating the young boy was running away because he continues to misbehave, is bad for the family, and that he attempted to commit suicide in the past, according to authorities.

Alford has not been diagnosed with any medical or mental illness.

He is described as 5'5", weighs 160 pounds, has black hair cut into a short fade and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jayln's whereabouts, should call 911 or contact Detective T. Moore at (770) 477-3641.

