Secret Service tweets person shot near White House

Medical personnel are responding to a person shot near the White House.

In a series of tweets, The Secret Service confirmed and individual suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: Pedestrian and Vehicular traffic around the @WhiteHouse is being impacted due to the incident. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

