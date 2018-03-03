Secret Service tweets person shot near White House - CBS46 News

Secret Service tweets person shot near White House

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
Washington (CBS46) -

Medical personnel are responding to a person shot near the White House.

In a series of tweets, The Secret Service confirmed and individual suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stay with CBS46 as the story develops.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46