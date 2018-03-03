13 injured in bus accident, driver charged with DUI

A bus from West Georgia Technical College was carrying 13 passengers when it side-swiped a tractor trailer, ran off the road and became overturned in Pulaski County, Virginia early Friday morning.

The driver, 59-year-old Willie F. Walker, was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.

The bus was traveling northbound on I-81 when it drifted from it's lane, hit a side-swiped a tractor trailer, ran off the road, hit an embankment and became overturned.

All 13 passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Radford Hospital. They are awaiting a replacement bus from the college.

The drive was transported to New River Valley Regional Jail.

Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the accident, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

