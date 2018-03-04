Unidentified body found in Yellow River

A resident was fishing when the remains were discovered around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just south of Rocky Plain Road, according to authorities.More >
A man was arrested following a shooting in the Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta late Thursday.More >
Classes have been canceled Thursday at Dalton High School after a scary situation on Wednesday.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.More >
A 17-year-old high school student was charged with two felonies Wednesday after police say she said someone was at the high school with a gun, which turned out to be a hoax.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
Changes went into effect at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday -- changes that tighten down the public's window of access to certain areas.More >
Rick Ross has been hospitalized in Miami and is on "a form of life support," according to TMZ.More >
Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed in DeKalb County Friday night.More >
