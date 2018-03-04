Unidentified body found in Yellow River

Authorities have confirmed the body of a deceased person was located in the Yellow River.

A resident was fishing when the remains were discovered around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just south of Rocky Plain Road, according to authorities.

The remains of the unidentified person were transported to Newton County Coroner's Office.

A cause or manner of death has not been determined.

As the investigation continues, the State Crime Lab will perform an autopsy.

