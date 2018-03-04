Tiny Homes Festival proves less is more in housing of the future

Tiny houses are growing in popularity as people look to live with less.

This weekend dozens of micro homes were on display at Atlanta's Motor Speedway as part of the third annual Georgia Tiny House Festival.

They're smaller than you typical storage shed and often cost less than a car. They're tiny homes and some believe they're the future of housing.

"I decided to sell my medical research laboratory, get rid of all my cars, sell my houses and try to find an easier, relaxing way to live," said John Kernohan.

Kernohan said he changed his life when he went small about seven years ago.

Since then, he and his wife founded the United Tiny House Association, helping other live with less.

"Minimal carbon footprint, lack of expenses, our monthly bills are non-existent."

For many people, tiny homes have everything one needs to live including a bathroom, running water and a place to sleep.

On display at the Georgia Tiny House Festival were privately-owned tiny houses and brand new ones.

The homes range in size, usually from 200 to 400-square feet. They cost anywhere from $12-60,000.

A brand new 175-foot square home sold on Saturday for $29,000.

"We've been tiny living about three-and-a-half years now," said Sheena Henry.

Sheena and her boyfriend Ross Pennington are traveling nurse anesthetists who say their 200-square foot home affords them more work flexibility.

"We can work minimally as we travel full-time," Henry said.

"So you can work a few weeks, travel for a few months and repeat that cycle," Pennington added.

Many believe that tiny houses are here to stay.

"Especially since the 2008, 2009 financial housing crisis," Kernohan said. "A lot of people have taken a step back and decided I don't want my house to own me. I want to own my house."

