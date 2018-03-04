Mattie's Call: Missing man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder

A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
Changes went into effect at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday -- changes that tighten down the public's window of access to certain areas.More >
Changes went into effect at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday -- changes that tighten down the public's window of access to certain areas.More >
A resident was fishing when the remains were discovered around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just south of Rocky Plain Road, according to authorities.More >
A resident was fishing when the remains were discovered around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just south of Rocky Plain Road, according to authorities.More >
Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed in DeKalb County Friday night.More >
Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed in DeKalb County Friday night.More >