Mattie's Call: Missing man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder

Police are searching for 36-year-old Jeffrey Simmons who was been missing since 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Simmons was discovered missing from is residence in the 3800 block of Alerwoods Drive in Jonesboro.

He is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, and does not have his medicine with him.

According to authorities, he is thought be traveling on foot.

Simmons is 6'1", weighs 155 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Simmons' whereabouts should contact Detective T. Moore at (770) 477-3641 or call 911.

