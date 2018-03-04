15-year-old killed after gun discharges inside home

Police say a 15-year-old died in Atlanta Sunday after he was hit by a bullet following the discharge of a gun.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Mercury Drive.

The teen was in a bedroom with three or four other juveniles when the weapon discharged, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, adding that investigators are still trying to determine exactly what occurred.

The teen was privately taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died, according to authorities.

Police say the victim did not live at the home, and the homeowner was not home during the shooting.

