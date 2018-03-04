15-year-old killed after gun discharges inside home

Police say a 15-year-old died in Atlanta Sunday after he was hit by a bullet following the discharge of a gun.More >
Police say a 15-year-old died in Atlanta Sunday after he was hit by a bullet following the discharge of a gun.More >
Rick Ross has been hospitalized in Miami and is on "a form of life support," according to TMZ.More >
Rick Ross has been hospitalized in Miami and is on "a form of life support," according to TMZ.More >
More than 400 Woodland Middle School boys were treated to a daylong leadership boot camp designed to get them thinking about their futures and making smart choices.More >
More than 400 Woodland Middle School boys were treated to a daylong leadership boot camp designed to get them thinking about their futures and making smart choices.More >
Delta Air Lines has been subjected to swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for crossing the National Rifle Association.More >
Delta Air Lines has been subjected to swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for crossing the National Rifle Association.More >
A man was arrested following a shooting in the Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta late Thursday.More >
A man was arrested following a shooting in the Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta late Thursday.More >
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
George Corones learned to swim as a kid, but decided to start focusing on the sport seriously when he turned 80.More >
George Corones learned to swim as a kid, but decided to start focusing on the sport seriously when he turned 80.More >
Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died. He was 88.More >
Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died. He was 88.More >