Final jury selected Monday in Tex McIver murder trial

A jury was selected Monday in the murder trial of Tex McIver, an attorney accused of killing his wife and trying to make it look like an accident.

The jury pool hit the target number of 72 prospective jurors on Thursday. That number will be cut down and the judge believes a final jury will be in place by Monday afternoon.

Diane McIver, 64, was a successful businesswoman who was shot to death in Atlanta in September of 2016.

The shooting happened in an SUV as the couple was headed back to their Buckhead condo after spending the weekend at their farm in Putnam County. Diane's best friend Dani Jo Carter was driving. Diane was in the passenger seat, and Tex, who was 73 at the time, was in the backseat.

An attorney for Tex McIver said he had a gun for protection which he was holding in his lap. He dozed off, according to the attorneys, and when the SUV hit a bump, the gun accidentally went off, piercing the passenger seat and killing his wife.

Fulton County prosecutors believe McIver intentionally killed his wife, saying his motive was financial, an assertion that McIver's attorneys argue is not based on fact.

McIver’s trial was initially scheduled to start in October of 2017, but the judge signed a motion of continuance, moving the trial to March because both the prosecution and defense needed more time to prepare.

The first part of the jury selection process could be tedious as attorneys will try to weed out potential jurors who have already formed opinions in the highly publicized case. It could take days to seat twelve unbiased jurors plus alternates.

Before the start of jury selection, lawyers for both sides wrangled over how to word the questions the judge will ask potential jurors. At the defense table - attorney Tex McIver, surrounded by his A-team defense attorneys, including murder trial veterans Bruce Harvey and Don Samuel.

The trial itself is expected to last about three weeks.

Tex and Diane McIver were considered a power couple. They married in 2005. Tex was an accomplished attorney who once served on the State Board of Elections, appointed by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue. Diane was president of Corey Airport Services.

After Diane's death, Tex sold many of Diane's belongings at auction, claiming it was necessary to liquidate some of her estate in order to pay the beneficiaries of her will.

In April, his initial bond was revoked after investigators found a gun in McIver's home buried inside a sock drawer, a violation of his bond. In December of 2017, he walked out of the Fulton County Jail with an ankle monitor after posting $750,000 bond.

He's currently on house arrest in his luxury condo in Buckhead, which he once shared with his wife.

