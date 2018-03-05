Jury selection begins in Tex McIver murder trial

Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of Tex McIver, accused in the fatal shooting of his wife as they were traveling inside a vehicle in Atlanta in September of 2016.

McIver, his wife Diane and a friend were driving near Piedmont Park when, police say, Tex shot his wife in the back as she was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Tex has always claimed the gun went off accidentally when he dozed off, but Fulton County prosecutors say he knew exactly what he was doing, saying his motive was financial. The only other person in the car that night was Dani Jo Carter, who wouldn't say much.

McIver’s trial was initially scheduled to start in October of 2017, but the judge signed a motion of continuance, moving the trial to March because both the prosecution and defense needed more time to prepare.

The first part of the jury selection process could be tedious as the defense will try to weed out jurors that have seen all of the media coverage of the case. It could takes days to find a jury that's unbiased. The trial is expected to last around three weeks.

They were the perfect couple. Tex McIver, a prominent Atlanta lawyer, says his wife Diane was born in an Alabama trailer park. She worked her way up to president of Corey Airport Services. She accumulated a lot during her life and most of her belongings went up for sale after her death.

Tex was in a jail cell for months, a far cry from the top circles of the legal and political world's he'd once known. He was once on the State Board of Elections, appointed by Governor Perdue.

In April, his initial bond was revoked after investigators found a gun in McIver's home buried inside a sock drawer. In December of 2017, he walked out of the Fulton County Jail with an ankle monitor after posting $750,000 bond.

He's currently on house arrest in his luxury condo in Buckhead, which he once shared with his wife.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.