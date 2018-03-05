Ordinance would make it illegal to boot vehicle on private property

The Atlanta City Council is set to vote Monday on a proposal that would ban booting on private property in the city.

The proposal sets rules for booting companies on private property. It requires parking lots to have proper signage in both the front and back of lots. It also demands booting companies to respond to booted cars no longer than an hour after the driver calls for the boot to be taken off.

Originally, the bill upped the booting fee from $75 to $85. Monday, the committee voted to reduce the fee to $65.

Currently, five counties prohibit booting, including Cobb, Gwinnett, Cherokee, and Clayton Counties. An amendment to the bill requires all city councils to vote on legalizing booting.

If a jurisdiction does not vote, booting in the city will become illegal. Those who oppose the bill say it doesn't provide enough protection to the consumer. Those who support it gives much needed restrictions to booting companies making money off illegal parking.

