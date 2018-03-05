Bill: Local authorities must help enforce immigration law

Georgia lawmakers are considering legislation that supporters say is intended to ensure the deportation of people in the country illegally who commit crimes.

The bill is known as the END Act, and will require police to notify prosecutors and federal immigration authorities when they learn that a suspect in custody is in the country illegally. Courts and jails would also be required to inform federal authorities when they encounter people in the country without authorization.

The measure passed the Senate on Monday. The House is expected to take it up in the coming weeks.

State Sen. Josh McKoon says the bill is need to help ensure that anyone who's in the country illegally and commits a crime is deported. But critics say it's unconstitutional and harmful to immigrant communities.

