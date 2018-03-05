Suspect arrested after becoming stuck while burying himself in drainage creek

Police have arrested a man suspected of dealing drugs after he tried to bury himself inside a drainage ditch and became stuck.

The incident happened on March 1 in Conyers.

Deputies pulled over Joe Hobson Jr. as he was traveling down I-20 but as soon as they approached his vehicle, he took off running towards Dogwood Drive.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the area and nearly two hours later, deputies saw a pair of feet protruding from a muddy drainage ditch. Hobson tried to bury himself in the ditch but became stuck.

The Rockdale Fire rescue was able to extricate Hobson from the ditch and he was taken to the county jail.

Hobson has been charged with possession of 29 grams of cocaine, 7 grams methamphetamine, 12 ounces of marijuana, oxycodine, liquid codeine, two handguns (one stolen out of Covington) and had $4,000 cash.

