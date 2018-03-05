Woman sentenced for organizing several armed robberies

A Georgia woman responsible for organizing several robberies in metro Atlanta has been sentenced to prison, and will have to pay more than $50,000 in restitution.

Kesia Quinette Jackson was sentenced for her role in an armed robbery spree across DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton and Forsyth Counties.

“For nearly two years Jackson led a robbing crew that rained terror on innocent victims, who just by chance, were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Atlanta FBI Special Agent David J. LeValley.

Between February 3, 2014 and October 26, 2015, Jackson and 11 others committed armed robberies, seven robberies targeted Wal-Mart stores and two gas stations.

Within 24 hours of the robberies money was deposited into Jackson’s personal bank account.

Jackson and her crew researched their locations before and during the robberies between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to authorities.

She plead guilty on November 10, 2016, and received a sentence of 21 years and three months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $62,315.95 in restitution.

Co-defendants Deanthony Foster and Eric Lamar Ross were also sentenced for their roles in the robberies. Foster, a gunman, was sentenced to 32 years in prison. Ross, who acted as a lookout, was sentenced to five years in prison.

“The FBI, working together with several local law enforcement agencies and the US Attorney’s Office have put an end to their reign of terror so that the victim can take solace in the fact they won’t be able to traumatize any more innocent people,” said LeValley.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.