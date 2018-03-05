Gunman arrested for pointing firearm at pizza restaurant employee

After nearly a month Gwinnett County Police have Trontavious Tate in custody following a gun-related incident that occurred in February.

At the time of arrest, March 2, Tate also had four outstanding warrants, according to authorities.

On February 11 Date entered a pizza restaurant on the 6000 block of Singleton Road to make a complaint about a recent order.

The employee took the pizza and corrected the order, but when Tate was told to have a great day things took a turn.

Tate stated “Do you think this is a game?” before exiting the restaurant and re-entering with a gun pointed at the employee as he knocked over two computer monitors. He then fled the scene in a 4-door Honda.

Tate is charged with aggravated assault and three counts of financial transaction card theft.

