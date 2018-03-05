BBB: Suwanee events company goes out of business, customers want answers

Planning a big wedding or any special event? Here’s what you must do first.

At least 14 police reports have been filed against a Suwanee events company. The company is now closed, and there are warrants out for the arrest of the owner.

But that doesn’t help the people who were planning weddings and other special celebrations and have lost thousands and thousands of dollars. Better Call Harry explains how to prevent that result from happening to you.

