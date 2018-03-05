South Carolina teen in custody after fatal shooting in Peachtree Corners

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in Peachtree Corners.

The incident happened around midnight between Sunday, March 5 and Monday, March 5. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 3700 Springs Lane apartment 37F.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman who said her husband had been shot. When officers entered the room they found 30-year-old Dwayne Pete suffering from a chest wound. Another man, 18-year-old Jerry Bennett, was also in the room.

One of the responding officers applied a chest seal to Pete’s wound and he was transported to a local hospital by the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

According to an initial interview with the wife and Bennett, it was revealed the Pete and his wife were having marital problems and she was in the process of moving to South Carolina. Bennett was present to help with the move.

While in the apartment, Pete and his wife got into a verbal altercation and at one point pushed her. Bennett then entered the room and shot Pete in the torso. Both his wife and Bennett then applied pressure to his wound while waiting for first responders.

Pete later died from his injuries.

Bennett was placed under arrest and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He is in custody in the Gwinnett County Jail.

