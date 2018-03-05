Alabama car chase ends in Paulding County, suspect in custody

A car chase that began in Alabama ended in Paulding County.

According to the Haralson County Police Dept., dispatch was notified that the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office was chasing a stolen vehicle. Dispatchers notified patrol units and the chase made its way into the county. Officers were notified that during the chase, guns were being thrown from the vehicle.

Multiple agencies responded to the pursuit as the chase continued into Tallapoosa. The suspect opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper and shots were returned. The suspect then left the vehicle and broke into a nearby home, stealing another vehicle and taking off. Responding officers gave chase again.

The high-speed pursuit crossed over into Paulding County, where the chase ended. One male is in custody with a gunshot wound. The GBI is investigating the case.

The guns thrown from the vehicle during the chase were retrieved by the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office reported the suspect was taken to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting.

