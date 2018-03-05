Controversial law enforcement class in Barrow County under fire from Council on American-Islamic Relations

It’s a class for spotting Islamic extremists, but it’s fueling fire and support in Barrow County, where the class is being offered.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said, just like he’s offered classes on learning about other extremist groups like the KKK, he’s doing the same with this one. Civil rights advocates for the Muslim community said it’s being taught by someone known for making bigoted comments.

Would you know how to spot a so-called Islamic extremist? If not, this course claims it can help educate sheriff’s deputies on how to do just that.

“What to look for in the even that we do have something happen in our community or in our general area,” Smith said.

“Most people would probably say Barrow County is probably is not the hotbed of extremism,” I said.

“I wouldn’t say it is,” Smith said. “But we do have people who travel through.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, said the class is nothing more than a chance to spread hate and the group is trying to stop it from happening.

“Racism has no place in a police training course. Anti-Semitism has no place in a police training course. Neither does anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Smith said members of the fair community are also invited to attend the class being held March 8.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.