Man in custody following fatal shooting

A man is in custody accused of fatally shooting another man. The shooting took place Saturday evening in the 500 block of Maxham Road in Austell at the Birch Landing Apartments.

Police say 23-year-old Kalliber Chambers was shot and killed by 34-year-old Mark Wayne Munn.

Authorities believe the two knew each other from having lived or been around the apartment complex.

Eyewitnesses tell police Munn and Chambers were out in front of the 3600 building during the afternoon hours with other residents and visitors. At some point, Munn left in a vehicle but soon after returned where he was described as driving too fast in the complex.

Munn parked in front of the 3600 building and exited the vehicle. Chambers asked Munn to slow down for the safety of the residents and visitors. A short discussion took place in the parking lot between Munn and Chambers, which then apparently escalated to the point where Munn pulled a weapon and shot Chambers.

After shooting Chambers, Munn got into another car and drove away from the complex. He was later stopped by a Cobb County Police Officer, and detained for DCSO Investigators.

Munn being held at the Douglas County Jail, charged with murder. He appeared before Superior Court Judge David Emerson on Monday, March 5, and was denied bond.

