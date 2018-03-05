Man fleeing police gets stuck in drainage creek

Conyers Police have arrested a man accused of trafficking narcotics.

Joe Hobson, Jr. fled police during a traffic stop on Interstate 20. Authorities set up a perimeter and Hobson was located two hours later in a cold, muddy drainage creek where he had buried himself and had become stuck.

Hobson was transported to a local hospital and confined to Rockdale County Jail. He was found in possession of 29 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine, 12 ounces of marijuana, Oxycodone, liquid codeine, two handguns (one stolen out of Covington) and $4,000.

He has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs Marijuana or Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance

Possession/Distribution of Marijuana

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

