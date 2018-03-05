Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of a child

A man who repeatedly raped a young relative has been sentenced to serve life in prison, plus 20 years.

Felipe Goicochea-Urieta, 28, moved into the family’s Austell residence in 2014, when the victim was 10 years old. While living with the girl’s family, he raped the child multiple times, forced her to perform oral sex, and touched her vagina with his hands.

In March 2016, after Goicochea-Urieta was jailed in North Carolina in an unrelated case, the victim made an outcry at school and was then forensically interviewed. During the interview, she gave details of at least three instances of abuse and provided contextual details that only a child who had been exposed to such abuse would know.

“The victim was raped and molested by someone she cared for, someone she was supposed to be able to trust. With no one to believe her, the child victim was left all alone on an island, to deal with repeated abuse by herself, with no one to comfort her,” Carlton said. “The jury did what the victim’s family refused to do and held Defendant accountable.”

Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced Goicochea-Urieta to serve life in prison plus 20 years, telling the defendant that “there won’t be any more [victims].”

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.