Worker struck, killed after being hit by dump truck

Authorities are investigating after a worker was fatally struck by a dump truck in Kennesaw.

The incident occurred near the 2500 block of Bartleson Drive.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Dario Mejia-Ortiz was working near the edge of the roadway in an area of new construction in the neighborhood. A white 2006 Sterling dump truck, being driven by 49-year-old Bart Wilbanks was northbound on Bartleson Drive. The front right corner of the dump truck struck Mejia-Ortiz, knocked him to the ground, continued over him.

Mejia-Ortiz was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

