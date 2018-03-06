Officer-involved shooting reported in Carroll County

A man is hospitalized after being shot late Monday night during an officer-involved shooting at a home in Carroll County.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home on West Lakeview Drive in Temple. The area is near I-20, just east of SR 113.

A man was shot and taken away by ambulance but it's still unclear if that man was shot by police.

CBS46 spoke with resident Kevin Boswell who says his family just moved to the area and had several encounters with the man who police are calling a suspect. He says the man exhibited unusual behavior and would sometimes walk around talking to himself.

"I'm very worried because I just moved in this neighborhood. I haven't been here a month and a half and we've got a gun shooting going on and it concerns me really bad," Boswell told CBS46 News.

It is unclear if any deputies were injured.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.