Long-serving Republican Ehrhart retiring from Georgia House

The Georgia House's longest-serving Republican is retiring.

News outlets report that Rep. Earl Ehrhart of Powder Springs announced Monday that he will not run for re-election after having served in the House for 30 years.

The outspoken Ehrhart was frequently involved in issues dealing with higher education.

In 2016, he and his wife sued the U.S. Department of Education, alleging that it was trying to "micromanage student sex lives" with its regulations on how colleges and universities should handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Now under U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the department is reviewing the issue and last year issued interim guidance that allows universities to require higher standards of evidence when handling complaints.

Ehrhart's wife, Ginny Ehrhart, says she intends to run to succeed her husband.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.