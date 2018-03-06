Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Clayton County man, last seen leaving his home around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Robert Folds, 82, was last seen leaving his home near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Flint River Road. He was driving a white 2000 Lincoln Towncar with the Georgia license tag of PAL8877.

He's described as a white male, standing about 5'11" tall and weighing around 208 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He's also been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3641.

