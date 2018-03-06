Wanted sex offender on run since 2016 caught in library

A man on the run since being convicted on sex charges in 2016 is in police custody after he was arrested in a library on Thursday.

Tyon Patterson, 41, escaped custody after being convicted on the sex charges in August of 2016.

After being on the run, he was caught during a surveillance operation on Thursday as he was entering the Fulton County Central Library in Atlanta.

Patterson was caught during a joint operation by the U.S. Marshals SE Fugitive Task Force and the Cobb County Sheriff's office Sex Offender Unit.

It is unclear when Patterson is expected in court.

