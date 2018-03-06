Travel insurance offers peace of mind for that big trip

A Suwanee company is now closed, and there are warrants out for the arrest of the owner. Better Call Harry explains how to prevent that result from happening to you.More >
The more expensive the trip you’re planning, the more important that you protect yourself. Better Call Harry gives you sites where you can comparison shop, in this Consumer Reports story.More >
Food poisoning is not a term you want to see when you’re going online to check out restaurant reviews. But health officials in some cities around the country are now using computer programs to search for complaints of foodborne illnesses on social media sites.More >
Everybody seemed to have an opinion on a story we did last month about a woman who pulled her car into a driveway to turn around.More >
An Atlanta woman had her phone number stolen and ported, and then was having an impossible time getting the number back. That’s when she decided she’d Better Call Harry.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
Police say 23-year-old Kalliber Chambers was shot and killed by 34-year-old Mark Wayne Munn.More >
Police have arrested a man suspected of dealing drugs after he tried to bury himself inside a drainage ditch and became stuck.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
It’s a class for spotting Islamic extremists, but it’s fueling fire and support in Barrow County, where the class is being offered.More >
