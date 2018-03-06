Travel insurance offers peace of mind for that big trip - CBS46 News

Travel insurance offers peace of mind for that big trip

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Ever had to cancel a trip because you were sick? You probably got stuck for the plane fare, the hotel room, etc. The more expensive the trip you’re planning, the more important that you protect yourself.

There are many travel insurance policies on the market.

Better Call Harry gives you sites where you can comparison shop, in this Consumer Reports story.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Who is Harry Samler? »