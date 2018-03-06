Toddler left with loaded gun in unattended vehicle, mother arrested

Police have a woman in custody who is allegedly responsible for leaving her toddler son alone in a car with a loaded gun.

On Sunday Vesherica Gainor left the 3-year-old unattended in a vehicle with access to the loaded firearm on Herring Street.

The toddler suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Gainor was arrested on unrelated charges.

