Toddler left with loaded gun in unattended vehicle, mother arrested

By WGCL Digital Team
BARTOW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police have a woman in custody who is allegedly responsible for leaving her toddler son alone in a car with a loaded gun.

On Sunday Vesherica Gainor left the 3-year-old unattended in a vehicle with access to the loaded firearm on Herring Street.

The toddler suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Gainor was arrested on unrelated charges.

