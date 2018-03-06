Reward offered for location of former DeKalb County detention officer convicted of rape

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information regarding the location of a fugitive convicted of statutory rape, sexual battery, and child molestation.

Charles Barry Pinckney a former DeKalb County detention officer who is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are advised not to approach him. Authorities believe he has ties to Atlanta, Brunswick, and Miami.

Pinckney absconded in late October just days before his conviction by a Fulton County jury. The victim was 15 years old at the time of the incident.

The Superior Court trial continued in the defendant’s absence. The judge issued failure to appear bench warrants for his re-arrest.

Pinckney was sentenced to serve up to 45 years consecutively in prison for those three counts.

If you have any information regarding the location of the fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS ( 404-577-8477). Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

